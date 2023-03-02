Ghana is broke; call off Independence Day celebrations – John Dumelo to Akufo-Addo

In a post on social media, the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency aspirant wrote: “Greetings @NAkufoAddo, respectfully we are in hard times, can you please cancel all state, regional and district Independence Day celebrations? You can do your usual ‘fellow Ghanaians’ broadcast on tv. This will save us millions of cedis. Thanks so much”.

Ghana’s 66th Independence Day celebration will commence on Monday, March 6, 2023.

The celebration which would be under the theme: “Our Unity; Our Strength; Our Purpose”, would be honoured by thousands from across the country and the world.