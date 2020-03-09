According to him, instead of helping each other to the top, Ghana is the only country that “kills” its achievers.

The founder of Perez Chapel International said this when he delivered a sermon on Sunday, 8 March 2020 at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu.

Bishop Charles Agyinasare

The sermon was in commemoration of Ghana’s 63rd independence anniversary which was marked last Friday.

“As a people, let us stop pulling down one another. In Ghana, we keep pulling down one another. Let us stop wishing one another evil,” Bishop Agyinasare said, as quoted by Classfmonline.

“Let us be able to celebrate the successes of our achievers. We’re the only country that kills its achievers…Let us stop killing one another and the dreams of one another.”

He said the only way the nation could prosper is if all citizens begin to support each other unconditionally.

The renowned preacher added that achievers in the country need to be supported, rather than pulled down.