The country gained independence from British colonial rule on 6th March, 1957, after years of agitation from British rule, dating back to 1868, with the formation of the the Fante Confederation.

In 1897, the Aborigines Rights Protection Society, led by John Mensah Sabbah, John Sey and others, was formed to push for independence in the colony.

The activities of pressure groups such as the Association of the West African Merchants (AWAM), which led to the boycott of British goods and the protest by Ex-servicemen who had returned from World War II resulting in the killing of Sergeant Adjetey, Corporal Attipoe and Private Odartey Lamptey also energized the struggle for independence.

However, it was the formation of the first political party, the United Gold Coast Convention, UGCC, in 1947, and subsequently, the Convention People's Party, CPP, led by Dr Kwame Nkrumah, that quickened the pace of independence.

On March 6, 1957, Dr Nkrumah, declared: "At long last, the battle has ended! And thus, Ghana, your beloved country is free forever!"

"We have won the battle and again rededicate ourselves … OUR INDEPENDENCE IS MEANINGLESS UNLESS IT IS LINKED UP WITH THE TOTAL LIBERATION OF AFRICA."

Since then, parades involving school children and the security services are held across the country every year on 6th March to commemorate the day.

The national parade has always been held in the capital, Accra.

However, this year's national parade or Independence day has been moved to Tamale, Northern region.

According to President Nana AKufo-Addo, the move is to reinforce the peace in the region following 17 years of chieftaincy dispute.

"Official Independence Day celebration will be held at Tamale all in a bid to uniting the people", the president said in his third State of the Nation's Address.

"Thousands of our compatriots were in Dagbon to share in the joy of the New Yaa Naa's coronation a month ago. It marked the climax of a tortuous journey and a hard grind", he added.

School children in Tamale, will for the first time, participate in a national independence day parade.

Thousands of residents and neighboring regions , are also expected to troop to the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium to have a feel of the event.