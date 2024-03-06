ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana marks 67th anniversary of independence

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghana marks its 67th anniversary of independence from colonial rule on March 6, 2024, commemorating the historic day when the nation emerged from the shadows of foreign domination.

Accra Independence Square
Accra Independence Square

Independence Day is a celebration of sovereignty and an occasion for Ghanaians to reflect on the journey towards freedom, the strides made in development, and the shared aspirations for a brighter future.

Recommended articles

The 67th Independence Day celebration is scheduled to take place in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The theme for the 67th anniversary “Our Democracy, Our Pride” reflects the collective commitment to building a prosperous and inclusive nation that honors its rich cultural heritage while embracing the challenges of the future.

Ghana's road to independence was paved with resilience, determination, and the unwavering spirit of its people. On March 6, 1957, the then Gold Coast, led by visionary leader Kwame Nkrumah, officially cast off the shackles of British colonial rule, becoming the first sub-Saharan African nation to gain independence. The significance of this moment resonates deeply in the hearts of Ghanaians, symbolizing the triumph of self-determination and the birth of a new era.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each Independence Day, Ghanaians come together in unity to celebrate the achievements and progress made since that historic day with various activities, including colorful parades, cultural displays, and patriotic events across the country marking the celebrations.

In commemorating this significant milestone, Ghanaians look ahead with optimism, embracing the challenges and opportunities that lie on the horizon.

The 67th Independence Day celebration not only honors the past but also inspires a collective commitment to shaping a Ghana that continues to thrive, progress, and stand tall among the community of nations.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cassiel Ato Forson

The state of our nation is hopeless — Ato Forson reacts to Nana Addo's 2024 SONA

Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah

I don't like the Ghana I'm leaving behind - Nunoo-Mensah cries about economic hardship

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Will President Akufo-Addo assent to the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill?

Popular TV host, Paul Adom Otchere and Nigerian transgender Bob Risky

Anti-LGBT+ bill: Will I be jailed if I interview Bob Risky?- Paul Adom Otchere quizzes