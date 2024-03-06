Ghana marks 67th anniversary of independence

The 67th Independence Day celebration is scheduled to take place in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The theme for the 67th anniversary “Our Democracy, Our Pride” reflects the collective commitment to building a prosperous and inclusive nation that honors its rich cultural heritage while embracing the challenges of the future.

Ghana's road to independence was paved with resilience, determination, and the unwavering spirit of its people. On March 6, 1957, the then Gold Coast, led by visionary leader Kwame Nkrumah, officially cast off the shackles of British colonial rule, becoming the first sub-Saharan African nation to gain independence. The significance of this moment resonates deeply in the hearts of Ghanaians, symbolizing the triumph of self-determination and the birth of a new era.

Each Independence Day, Ghanaians come together in unity to celebrate the achievements and progress made since that historic day with various activities, including colorful parades, cultural displays, and patriotic events across the country marking the celebrations.

In commemorating this significant milestone, Ghanaians look ahead with optimism, embracing the challenges and opportunities that lie on the horizon.