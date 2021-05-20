RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana may not achieve zero hunger by 2030 – First Lady

Authors:

Pulse News

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has said Ghana and Africa for that matter may not be able to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 which aims to achieve zero hunger by 2030.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo
Pulse Ghana

She also opined that the continent is not on course to meeting the Global Nutrition Targets by 2025 adding that “the COVID-19 pandemic has also thrown us a curveball”.

Recommended articles

Mrs Akufo-Addo said these when she delivered the keynote address for the launch of Ghana’s inception meeting in preparation for the UN Food Systems Summit.

This was under the auspices of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the National Development Planning Commission.

“Under these circumstances, we need renewed urgency to address global food systems. The call by the UN Secretary-General, to convene the Food Systems Summit, to find pragmatic solutions to a dire global situation, is therefore timely,” the First Lady stated.

SDG 2 is one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations in 2015.

The official wording is: “End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture"

