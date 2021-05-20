Ghana may not achieve zero hunger by 2030 – First Lady

Mrs Akufo-Addo said these when she delivered the keynote address for the launch of Ghana’s inception meeting in preparation for the UN Food Systems Summit.

This was under the auspices of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the National Development Planning Commission.

“Under these circumstances, we need renewed urgency to address global food systems. The call by the UN Secretary-General, to convene the Food Systems Summit, to find pragmatic solutions to a dire global situation, is therefore timely,” the First Lady stated.

SDG 2 is one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations in 2015.