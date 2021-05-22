Ghana must partner with China to regulate small scale mining – Lands Minister

This follows a visit by the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Lu Kun, to the Lands Minister on Friday, May 21, 2021.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, Mr. Jinapor noted that Ghana’s government with work with their Chinese counterparts for the mutual benefit of citizens of both countries.

Pulse Ghana

“Mr. Jinapor indicated that the Ghanaian government will continue to work with the Chinese side for greater development for their respective citizens,” the report reads.

“On his part, H.E Lu Kun mentioned that China was an important partner for Ghana, adding that the bilateral cooperation between the two countries is leading to a sound momentum of growth.”

Ghana has had a cordial relationship with China for over 60 years, with the Asian country often extending support to the West African nation.

However, in recent years, some Chinese national have been found to be spearheading illegal mining activities in Ghana, locally known as galamsey.

A few weeks ago, two Chinese nationals were arrested for illegally mining at a site in Patatwumso in the Western Region.

Meanwhile, the government of Ghana has renewed its efforts to clamp down on illegal mining, with the military directed to destroy all excavators on site.

Last week, the taskforce against illegal mining activities set ablaze 15 excavators in the Central Region.