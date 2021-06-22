Ghana named 2nd most peaceful country in Africa "suspicious" - Nana Yaa Jantuah

She said: "Anytime the NPP is being bashed for any wrongdoing or irregularity, then boom reports come out to say otherwise."

"The NPP is excellent when it comes to PR and I will not be surprised if they influenced an international body to come out with such a report," she stated.

Speaking on Accra-based Happy FM, she said "We recently raised issues of security threats and instability and suddenly a report comes out saying Ghana is the 2nd most peaceful country in Africa. The report coming out at this time is suspicious."

She described members of the NPP as public relations gurus who can spin issues to their favour.

"They wear suits with pocket squares and bath in private jets so I will not be surprised if the report is directly from the NPP," Nana Yaa Jantuah noted.

The Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) has ranked Ghana as the second most peaceful African country in its 2021 Global Peace Index report.

According to the IEP global report, out of 163 countries globally that were reviewed, Ghana scored 1.715 which landed the country in the 38th position globally. A two-point move upwards from the previous Global Peace Index report.

Mauritius, the only African country ahead of Ghana in the Peace index on the first position in Africa ranked 28th in the global space. Botswana took third place in Africa and was ranked 41st on the global peace index.

Iceland is ranked number one as the most peaceful country in the world with a score of 1.1. New Zealand, Denmark, Portugal, and Slovenia are ranked second, third, fourth, and fifth respectively.