Ghana National Fire Service is not recruiting

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has reacted to various circulations on social media about recruitment into the service.

The GNFS made it clear that it is currently not recruiting any new persons.

In a statement issued on Saturday, September 2, 2023, it said it has not contracted any individual, entity, or any third party to conduct recruitment or sell application forms on its behalf, and, thus, all such publications must be disregarded.

It said Management is by this release urging the general public to help the Service in its resolute quest to fight this recruitment fraud on social media by reporting all individuals, persons, and entities involved in this criminal venture to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for immediate and necessary action.

The service, therefore, urged the general public to disregard any recruitment notice they see out there.

They also made it clear that whenever they are ready to recruit new persons, they will officially announce it in the various newspapers.

