According to the Chairman of the Committee, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, "Two weeks ago, we presented a charter of the national vaccine institute to the President and if it is approved, the Minister of Health will prepare a Cabinet memo on this topic for presentation to Cabinet. If approved, it will then go to Parliament for a law to passed establishing this institute that is to coordinate the production of vaccine."

He revealed that "This is an emergency and we need to work so that by next year or so, we will get a vaccine made in Ghana."

Pulse Ghana

He stated that the private sector is leading the process to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines in Ghana.