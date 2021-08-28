The committee has set a target to establish a vaccine manufacturing plant next year.
We need $200 million to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in the Ghana - Committee
The Presidential Vaccine Manufacturing Committee has indicated that Ghana will need $200 million to fully manufacture COVID-19 vaccines in the country.
According to the Chairman of the Committee, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, "Two weeks ago, we presented a charter of the national vaccine institute to the President and if it is approved, the Minister of Health will prepare a Cabinet memo on this topic for presentation to Cabinet. If approved, it will then go to Parliament for a law to passed establishing this institute that is to coordinate the production of vaccine."
He revealed that "This is an emergency and we need to work so that by next year or so, we will get a vaccine made in Ghana."
He stated that the private sector is leading the process to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines in Ghana.
"This process is private sector-led and as Prof mentioned DEK, that’s the consortium of these three companies Danadams, Ernest Chemist and Kinapharma, people are ahead to pay a deposit for a fill and finish plant," he stressed.
