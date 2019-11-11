According to him, it is unacceptable that a country like Ghana, which boasts fertile soil, would be doing this.

He lamented the high levels of importation of goods into the country, while also raising concerns about the amount of money Ghana spends on rice, chicken and fruits.

The Senior Minister was addressing a gathering on behalf of President Nana Akufo-Addo at the opening of the National Festival of Arts and Culture in Koforidua.

READ ALSO: Gov’t to ban poultry, rice imports within next 3 years – Agric Minister

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo,

“Last year, 2018, Ghana spent USD1.35 billion on the importation of rice, can you imagine – with the type of land we have, even in the forest areas the lowlands can grow rice to feed ourselves,” Mr. Maafo lamented.

“As you go up to the north and fly over to Tamale you will see greenery flatlands that can produce rice for West Africa and we spent USD1.35 billion of our scarce foreign exchange resources to import rice.

“I have not added the importation of chicken and even fruits and flowers, Ghana is now airlifting flowers from South Africa to Kotoka about 3 times a week. Is it right, can we continue this way?”

The Senior Minister, therefore, called on all Ghanaians to support President Akufo-Addo’s ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda.

He said Ghana has all it takes to move from an import-dependent economy to an export-driven one.

“… we have all the gifts of riches and we need the leadership that will take us from this dependency that, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is providing and we should have all hands on deck to go on the Ghana Beyond Aid mindset,” Mr. Maafo added.