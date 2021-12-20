RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Travellers from Malta, South Korea and Israel banned from entering Ghana until further notice

Andreas Kamasah

All travellers from Malta, South Korea, and Israel will not be allowed into Ghana following a temporary ban by the government.

The decision which has been announced by the government through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Friday, December 17, 2021, comes in the wake of rising Covid-19 infections especially its new variant, Omicron.

According to the separate statements, the restrictions take effect from today, Monday, December 20, 2021.

The government went further to warn that it does not recognize any vaccine certificate from Malta.

While in the case of South Korea, the ban is for a period of 14 days, exceptional travels are allowed in the case of Israel, but permission must be sought first and granted first.

Below are the three separate statements issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration:

Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

