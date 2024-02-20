Ghana Police disavow controversial remarks on election security

“We want to state that under the National Elections Security Taskforce Architecture, The Ghana Police Service works with all other security services including the Ghana Armed Forces to ensure peace, security, law and order, before, during and after elections,” a statement from the Ghana Police Service opined.

The Ghana Police Service in a statement wasted no time in distancing itself from the remarks, issuing a formal statement to deny DCOP Mr. Gabriel Prince Waabu’s comments and extend apologies to the Ghana Armed Forces.

“The conduct of the officer is being subjected to internal disciplinary processes of the Ghana Police Service,” the statement read, underlining the seriousness with which the matter was being addressed.

Amidst the controversy, the police administration further reassured the public regarding the upcoming 2024 General elections.

According to the police, they are committed to ensuring a safe and secure electoral process.

Furthermore, the Police Service extended an appeal to the general public, urging continued support for the collaborative efforts of all security agencies involved. “We wish to appeal to the general public to continue to support us and other sister security agencies as we work together to deepen our democratic values during the 2024 elections and beyond,” the statement concluded, emphasizing the importance of unity in upholding democratic principles.