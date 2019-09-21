"The are full of criminals... they are so corrupt," he said in a viral video sighted by Pulse.com.gh.

According to him, the CID boss, Maame Yaa Tiwa-Addo-Danquah, wanted to disgrace him after Anas Aremeyaw Anas accused him of allegedly murdering Ahmed Suale.

According to him, the top hierarchy of the police service put the lives of junior officers at risk because they are in bed with criminals.

He noted that the recent rise in the killing of police officers was because landguards and criminals have given senior police officers lands and other properties.