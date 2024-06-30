Ghana Police Service debunks false reports of IGP Dampare's removal

Pulse Ghana

Dr. Dampare remains fully committed to his duties, leading the Ghana Police Service with integrity and dedication. The statement reaffirmed his mandate, stating, "The Inspector-General of Police remains committed to his patriotic duty of leading the Ghana Police Service as per the mandate given him by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo."

The Police Service continues to focus on maintaining public safety and order, urging citizens to be cautious of misinformation that could undermine public confidence in the force.



Meanwhile, the ad-hoc Parliamentary committee which investigated the leaked tape regarding a plot by some senior police officers to remove the Inspector-General of Police has cited two officers for perjury.

In its report to Parliament, the committee stated that Supt. George Lysander Asare and Supt. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi were found to have lied in their responses.

“Supt. Gyebi, during his testimony under oath on 31st August 2023, denied ever speaking to Chief Bugri Naabu directly on his phone or on the phone of Supt. Asare. However, when he appeared before the Committee again on 10th October 2023, he changed his earlier testimony and affirmed that he indeed spoke to Chief Bugri Naabu on the phone.”

The Committee further stated: “Supt. Asare, also in answering a question under oath posed by Hon Petr Lanchene Toobu on 4th September 2023, regarding whether he was present when Chief Bugri Naabu spoke to Supt. Emmanuel Gyebi on the phone, responded in the negative. However, he changed his initial response to this question to the affirmative when he appeared before the Committee on 10th October 2023.”

The committee recommended that the two officers receive stiff punishment for their conduct.

“The Committee is of the view that Supt. Asare and Supt. Gyebi appeared to have acted in contempt of Parliament pursuant to Order 30 of the Standing Orders of Parliament (2000) as revised by Order 13(1) of the Standing Orders of Parliament (2024). In this regard, the Committee is of the opinion that the matter be referred to the Privileges Committee for appropriate action.”