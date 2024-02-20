Ghana Police Service initiates disciplinary action against DCOP Waabu

“We are not going to involve the military as it were, and it is going to be only the police, fire service, prisons, and then immigration service [that will provide security during the elections]. It is our baby, it is the police baby, and we will invite our sister security services to assist in one way or the other," he is quoted to have said during the panel discussion.

However, in an official statement released the following day, the agency clarified that the comments made by DCOP Gabriel Prince Waabu did not reflect the stance of the Ghana Police Service and expressed apologies to the Ghana Armed Forces.

"The statements made by DCOP Mr Gabriel Prince Waabu concerning election security are unfounded and do not represent the position of the Ghana Police Service. We would therefore like to disassociate the Ghana Police Service completely from the statements and apologize to the Ghana Armed Forces. The conduct of the officer is being subjected to internal disciplinary processes of the Ghana Police Service," the statement affirmed.

Further elaborating on their stance, the Ghana Police Service emphasized its collaborative approach with all security services, including the Ghana Armed Forces, under the National Elections Security Taskforce Architecture. They reiterated their commitment to ensuring peace, security, and order before, during, and after the 2024 General elections.

"We want to state that under the National Elections Security Taskforce Architecture, The Ghana Police Service works with all other security services including the Ghana Armed Forces to ensure peace, security, law and order, before, during and after elections. The approach to the 2024 General elections will be no different," the statement clarified.

In light of these developments, the Ghana Police Service appealed to the general public for continued support as they strive to uphold democratic values during the upcoming elections and beyond.