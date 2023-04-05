Ghana Police Service is a criminal organization — Kwame A-Plus alleges

His reactions come after some heavily-built police officers were subjected to unimaginable humiliation by illegal miners who the officers were supposed to have arrested.

A viral video of the incident emerged over the weekend which shows the armed police officers being besieged by a number of young men reported to be illegal miners.

The video shows the angry miners yelling at the police officers to register their displeasure about a claim that they had paid the officers but they still went ahead to arrest one of them.

One of the civilians wearing a military camouflage was seen in the video attempting to seize the weapon of one of the four officers while lamenting that the officers were trying to extort money from them after they had settled their demands earlier.

Pulse Ghana

The angry civilians seized the uniform of one of the police officers and went further to attempt to seize an assault rifle.

It was at this point that the officers resorted to kneeling to beg profusely, pleading with the civilians to temper justice with mercy because of the long-standing relationship between them.

The officers captured in the video were attached to the Axim District Police in the Western Region.

Meanwhile, the Police administration has arrested four of the civilians captured in the viral video for allegedly attacking the police officers and declared the rest wanted, while the allegation of extortion made against the officers has also been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau for investigation.

The arrested suspects are Kojo Siah alias Mozey; Emmanuel Mensah alias Kofi Asamoah, Maxwell Cudjoe, and Agyabu Haruna Dissawu, while Kwame Ato Asare Ani, considered the prime suspect is still at large.

A-Plus reacting to the development in a Facebook post said: "Ghana Police Service, a criminal organization with a few good men!! Everything they dey inside. Armed robbery, ashawo, drugs, you name it. And the most annoying part is how their superiors cover up for them but go to church on Sundays."