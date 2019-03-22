Thousands are reported dead from a cyclone that hit Zimababwe, Mozambique and Malawi last week.

In letter to the respective countries offering Ghana's condolences, President Akufo-Addo wrote: "On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend sincere, heartfelt condolences to you, Your Excellency, and to the brotherly people of Mozambique on this tragedy".

READ ALSO: US team seeks to provide water, hygiene in cyclone-hit Mozambique

In Zimbabwe, at least 98 people have died and 217 people are missing in the east and south, the government said.

In Malawi, the UN says more than 80,000 people have been displaced by the cyclone.

Nana Addo also said, "You can be assured of the solidarity of the Ghanaian people and its Government in these difficult times. We stand ready to assist, within our modest means, in helping to restore a sense of normalcy to everyday life in the affected communities.”

Mozambique was the worst hit nation as strong winds and heavy rains have destroyed houses and crops. About 15,000 people, many of them ill, are still stranded.