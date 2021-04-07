Ghana records 1,679 side effects from COVID-19 vaccines administered so far - FDA report

The FDA noted that the joint COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Review (JCVSR) Committee, at its 3rd meeting held on March 26, 2021, discussed these reported adverse events in addition to an in-depth review of nine suspected serious adverse events following assessment of the causality.

The FDA said the JCVSR concluded that eight of the serious events were unrelated to the vaccine but one (a case of febrile illness) was considered as vaccine product-related.