The number of recovered persons has also gone up from 188 to 212. This was disclosed by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

A total of 17 people are confirmed to have died from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional breakdown of the cases in Ghana.

Greater Accra Region - 1,795

Ashanti Region - 99

Eastern Region - 70

Central Region - 21

Oti Region - 19

Upper East Region - 19

Volta Region - 16

Northern Region - 13

Upper West Region - 10

Western Region - 9