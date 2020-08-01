This comes after Ghana recorded 359 new cases of COVID-19 taking the tally to 35,501.

In an update, the Ghana Health Service (GHS), said these are samples that were taken from July 16 to 27 but reported from the lab on July 28, 2020, and the death toll, however, remains 182.

COVID-19 cases

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 18,273

Ashanti Region – 8,770

Western Region – 2,583

Central Region – 1,430

Eastern Region – 1,416

Volta Region – 593

Bono East Region – 483

Bono Region – 439

Western North Region – 363

Northern Region – 354

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 192

Ahafo Region – 164

Upper West Region – 88

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 9