This comes after Ghana recorded 359 new cases of COVID-19 taking the tally to 35,501.
In an update, the Ghana Health Service (GHS), said these are samples that were taken from July 16 to 27 but reported from the lab on July 28, 2020, and the death toll, however, remains 182.
Regional Breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 18,273
Ashanti Region – 8,770
Western Region – 2,583
Central Region – 1,430
Eastern Region – 1,416
Volta Region – 593
Bono East Region – 483
Bono Region – 439
Western North Region – 363
Northern Region – 354
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 192
Ahafo Region – 164
Upper West Region – 88
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 9