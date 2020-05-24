An additional 66 cases have been recorded, with the Savannah Region recording its first COVID-19 case.

Per updates from the Ghana Health Service (GHS), 20 more patients to bring the total number of recoveries from 1,978 to 1,998.

One more person has passed away as a result of the Coronavirus infection to take the total number of death to 32.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 4,798

Ashanti Region - 1,049

Central Region - 299

Western Region - 210

Eastern Region - 106

Western North Region - 61

Volta Region - 47

Northern Region - 36

Oti Region - 26

Upper East Region - 26

Upper West Region - 21

North East Region - 2

Savannah Region - 1

Bono Region - 1

Ahafo Region - 0