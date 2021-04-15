11 new deaths push Ghana's fatality to 763 as cases drop

The number of active cases is now 1,413.

The number of persons who have recovered and discharged is 89,301 with 27 persons in severe condition and 10 others in critical condition.

The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest number of active cases with 900 infections, followed by the Ashanti Region 126 infections, then Central Region with 78 infections, and Western Region with 61 infections.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, 800,000 Ghanaians have been vaccinated against COVID-19.