11 new deaths push Ghana's fatality to 763 as cases drop

Ghana has recorded 11 new deaths from COVID-19 increasing the death toll to 763 as of Sunday, April 10, 2021.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that the country has recorded 84 new cases bringing the number of total cases to 91,477.

The number of active cases is now 1,413.

The number of persons who have recovered and discharged is 89,301 with 27 persons in severe condition and 10 others in critical condition.

The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest number of active cases with 900 infections, followed by the Ashanti Region 126 infections, then Central Region with 78 infections, and Western Region with 61 infections.

Meanwhile, 800,000 Ghanaians have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the Director-General of the Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, nearly all health workers, both public and private, had been vaccinated.

