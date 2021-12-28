Ghana records over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in one day

The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Franklin Asiedu Bekoe, said the new strain, Omicron, is likely to drive the current wave.

He said: "We used to have about less than 10 cases in a day, but now we are getting more than 100. For example, yesterday (December 26), we had over 160 cases, so we have such cases high from the airport…it tells you that several people are incubating who were negative.

Pulse Ghana

"They enter the communities, and so they are adding up to the crisis situation."

He added that "the current situation is telling us that there is an obvious spread of the omicron in the community."

1,283 Ghanaians have died from the virus.