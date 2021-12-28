RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana records over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in one day

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Ghana has recorded 1,320 COVID-19 cases in one day.

COVID-19
COVID-19

According to the Ghana Health Service on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, the total active cases is 8,554.

Recommended articles

The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Franklin Asiedu Bekoe, said the new strain, Omicron, is likely to drive the current wave.

He said: "We used to have about less than 10 cases in a day, but now we are getting more than 100. For example, yesterday (December 26), we had over 160 cases, so we have such cases high from the airport…it tells you that several people are incubating who were negative.

COVID-19
COVID-19 Pulse Ghana

"They enter the communities, and so they are adding up to the crisis situation."

He added that "the current situation is telling us that there is an obvious spread of the omicron in the community."

1,283 Ghanaians have died from the virus.

As of December 20, 2021, a total of 6,924,267 vaccines doses had been administered.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bolt driver battles for life after passengers set him ablaze

Bolt driver battles for life after passengers poured petrol on him and set him ablaze

3 teenage students arrested for allegedly setting ablaze Bolt driver admit to the crime

3 teenage students arrested for allegedly setting ablaze Bolt driver admit to the crime

MTN to shut down all service centres across the country from Wednesday over Covid-19

MTN to shut down all service centres across the country from Wednesday over Covid-19

You don’t have the moral right to comment on fight in Parliament - NDC MP blasts Christian Council

Edward Bawa, MP for Bongo