Ghana to enact a stringent law against LGBTQI soon - Speaker of Parliament

Responding to a petition sent by one Emmanuel Abankwah Kesse, a political activist in the Eastern Region, appealing to Parliament to amend our human rights law to fight activities of LGBTQI+ and their presence in Ghana, the Speaker, in a letter dated May 15, 2021, said he appreciated the concerns raised by the petitioner.

He further stated that the phenomenon should not be encouraged or accepted by our society due to its eventual negative impact on society.

“Urgent actions are being taken to pass a law to eventually nib the activities of these groups in the bud. Stakeholder consultations are ongoing and the results will feed into a Bill that will eventually be passed into law by Parliament,” part of his response read.

The police arrested 21 LGBTQI activists in Ho recently and were remanded in prison for more than 3 weeks.

The court later granted them bail. The court presided over by His Lordship Justice Yaw Owoahene-Acheampong withheld the application at a bail sum of GH¢5,000 for each applicant with one surety each.

However, the substantive case would be heard by the Circuit Court on a later date and the docket has been submitted to the office of the Attorney General for advice.

The suspects were made up of 16 women and five men between the ages of 20-35.