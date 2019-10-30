Lead by the tireless work and Advocacy of His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is also the Co-Chair of the Eminent Group of Sustainable Development Goals Advocates appointed by the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, with the mandate to support the Secretary-General in his efforts to generate momentum and commitment to achieve the SDGs by 2030, the Advocates have been working to promote the universal sustainable development agenda, to raise awareness of the integrated nature of the SDGs, and to foster the engagement of new stakeholders in the implementation of these Goals.

Due to the extraordinary work and dedication by the SDGs Advisory Unit at the Office of the President, Ghana is once again writing history as the first Country to host the Global SDGs Youth Summit. Over a 1000 young people from 25 Countries will be in attendance along side some of the most prominent youth speakers and activists from across the world.

At the GLOBAL SDGS YOUTH SUMMIT, the sole focus is to activate young people to contribute towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ghana to host Africa’s first ever Global SDGs Youth Summit

The platform embraces young people’s diversity in all its forms. Together with partners around the world, the event is vested in ensuring that youth develop the leadership, technical, and global citizenry skills needed for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Rooted in the belief of youth as problem-solvers, change-makers, and leaders, the events and its related initiatives are catalysts for change. The Summit is guided by all 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Head of Global Operations, Amb. Kwame A.A Opoku remarked: “Our mission is to empower and connect young leaders and change makers from across the continent to strive together to create a sustainable world free of war, oppression, exclusion, and poverty. Through a global network, programs, action, we are harnessing the power of collaboration as a catalyst for greater understanding, shared learning, and sustainable action with a regional focus on the SDGS.”

According to Head of Global Strategies and Ambassador for Tourism, Arts & Culture Matthew Mensah, young people need to be empowered towards the achievement of the SDGS.

“Provided with the necessary toolsets, opportunities and support, young people will be a driving force in not only reversing the Climate decline but also achieving the United Nations SDGs by 2030 and the African Union 2030 Agenda,” he added.

The event is in partnership with the SDGs Advisory Unit at the Office of the President, Reset Global People, Global Health PR, AWAKE, Ghana Tourism Authority, Visit Ghana, Year of Return, GIPC, Youth Employment Agency, University of Ghana, Azania Chamber of Commerce and Global Media Alliance and DDP.