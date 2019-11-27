He explained that with the introduction of the system, visitors to the country would not need to go to Ghana’s embassies abroad to apply for visas, as they could apply for them online.

The Vice-President announced this when he opened the first Regional Congress on Women Empowerment in the Tourism Sector - Focus on Africa, in Accra on Monday.

The two-day conference, which is on the theme: “Building the future together”, attracted both local and international players in the tourism industry.

He said it was the duty of the government to create an enabling environment for the private sector to drive the tourism industry, noting that achieving that would strengthen government-private sector engagements, exchange of ideas and also devise supportive policy frameworks and the provision of smart subsidies and incentives where they were most needed.

The Vice-President said it was also a way to encourage start-ups in the sector, especially the participation of women and the youth in the industry.

He said advancing tourism’s contribution to the SDGs did not require only political will and private sector commitment but also new and better financing frameworks to empower women and the youth to build the future together.

“Let us increase the reach of multilateral development banks and donor countries to recognise women’s role in achieving the SDG goals for tourism. In Ghana, the proposed Creative Arts Fund is our answer to this challenge,” Dr Bawumia added.