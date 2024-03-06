Ghana to process mined Bauxite for local industries - Akufo Addo

The President emphasized the significance of refining bauxite domestically, stating, "We are finally coming to the end of decades of exporting raw bauxite from the country. We shall now refine bauxite, mined in Ghana, to produce alumina that will feed the VALCO smelter and the downstream aluminum industry."

Anticipating a transformative impact on Ghana's industrialization, President Akufo-Addo noted that refining bauxite locally would contribute to the production of various essential items, including parts for motor vehicles, aircraft, roofing sheets, and household utensils.

Acknowledging the time it took to reach this stage, the President assured the nation that meticulous efforts were made to ensure the correctness of the process. He underlined the potential for this development to spur economic growth and create employment opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Akufo-Addo also addressed the ongoing litigation over the Atewa Forest Range in Kyebi. Once the legal matters are resolved, he expressed hope that the forest would be developed to mitigate unemployment in the region.