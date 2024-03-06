ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana to process mined Bauxite for local industries - Akufo Addo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

During an event commemorating Ghana's 67th Independence Day in Koforidua, Eastern Region, on March 6, President Akufo-Addo announced Ghana's commitment to refining locally mined bauxite, aiming to produce alumina for supply to the Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO) and the broader downstream aluminum industry.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted the impending end of the era of exporting raw bauxite as the nation embarks on this transformative process. He expressed optimism that this initiative would play a crucial role in advancing Ghanaian industrialization.

The President emphasized the significance of refining bauxite domestically, stating, "We are finally coming to the end of decades of exporting raw bauxite from the country. We shall now refine bauxite, mined in Ghana, to produce alumina that will feed the VALCO smelter and the downstream aluminum industry."

Anticipating a transformative impact on Ghana's industrialization, President Akufo-Addo noted that refining bauxite locally would contribute to the production of various essential items, including parts for motor vehicles, aircraft, roofing sheets, and household utensils.

Acknowledging the time it took to reach this stage, the President assured the nation that meticulous efforts were made to ensure the correctness of the process. He underlined the potential for this development to spur economic growth and create employment opportunities.

President Akufo-Addo also addressed the ongoing litigation over the Atewa Forest Range in Kyebi. Once the legal matters are resolved, he expressed hope that the forest would be developed to mitigate unemployment in the region.

"As an indigene, I hope that, once litigation over the Atewa Forest Range, in Kyebi, is settled, we will be able to develop the Kyebi bauxite mine and refinery, that will help deliver employment and high-paying jobs for our people, and also ensure integration and value addition across the bauxite/aluminum value chain," he assured.

