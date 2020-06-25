She said the Ghanaian government will commence the rebuilding after it has concluded its investigations into the demolition.

Speaking to the media in Accra, the Minister said the government will also go ahead and register the land title in the name of the Nigerian High Commission.

“The Lands Commission will proceed to issue a Land Title Certificate to the High Commission of Nigeria to regularize its ownership of the property in question...The Government of Ghana will ensure that the demolished building is restored to its original state as soon as possible,” she said.

Demolished Nigerian High Commission

The demolition of the property has generated public outbursts and put a strain on the good relations between Ghana and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo rendered an unqualified apology to President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigerian over the building which was pulled down at the residence of the Nigerian High Commissioner in Accra.