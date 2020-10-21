This is part of the $40-million project led by the Ghana Tourism Development Project (GTDP) and funded by the World Bank.

When implemented, the visa policy aims to make it easier for foreigners who want to visit Ghana to acquire travel documents, as well as give the country’s tourism and hospitality sector a huge boost.

Ghana to start issuing E-visas from next year

Acting Project Coordinator for the GTDP, Divine Kwame Owusu-Ansah, said processes have begun to select a firm to partner the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to design and issue the E-visas.

He explained that this has become necessary since many visitors have to travel long distances just to acquire visas to Ghana.

“We are working with the GIS to set up the E-visa system for the country,” Mr. Owusu-Ansah said.

“We hope to recruit the firm to design, supply, install and build capacity and deploy electronic visa solutions for the Immigration Service by the middle of next year.”

The E-visa system is expected to be fully functional between January and May in 2021.

Mr. Owusu-Ansah said services will be available at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) and other locations around the world where visitors would like to acquire visas to travel to Ghana.