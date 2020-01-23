In Ghana, people have used social media to support or reject an agenda. The most prominent of them is when Ghanaians forced its government to postpone building a new parliament chamber with the hashtag #DropThatChamber.

Social Media influencers, a sector that continues to grow in Ghana play a huge role in these situations. Influencer marketing is also something that keeps on growing.

Kwadwo Sheldon is one of Ghana’s most popular influencers on social media. On Thursday, January 23, 2020, Ghana Twitter hit back at Sheldon for going overboard.

With MTN rewarding its customers with 2GB for 2 days following the data problems the network had, Ghanaian comedian SDK Dele tweeted about people being happy after getting their data when that volume of data costs less on Vodafone.

Sheldon tweeted that Vodafone, who had promised 4G is still sitting on Edge and that MTN on its worst day is 100x better than Vodafone.

Sheldon tweet

Ceyram, another social media influencer popularly known as Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird quoted Sheldon’s post writing:

“U promised us better contents, we sitting on man united jersey skits! You need to simmer down..”

Sheldon tweet

In a swift reply that has got Ghana Twitter talking, Sheldon hit back at Ceyram talking about his dead mother.

“Rest in Peace to your mum.. She couldn’t live long to witness the end of an asshole son”

Sheldon tweet

Ghanaians on Twitter are not taking any of it and immediately hit back at Kwadwo Sheldon for his insensitive tweet.

Here’s how Twitter reacted: