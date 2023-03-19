The minority explained that the process leading to a consideration of Ghana’s request by the IMF Board has not been satisfied
Ghana unlikely to secure IMF deal in March – Ato Forson
The Minority in Parliament says Ghana will not be able to secure the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) board approval at the end of March 2023 contrary to claims by the government.
Recommended articles
Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson made this known on the floor of parliament during a debate on the state of the nation address on Friday.
He said these processes will only start when China agrees to give Ghana a debt financing assurance.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently expressed optimism that the government is systematically fulfilling the terms of the staff-level agreement reached with the IMF and is confident that it will secure a deal by the end of March.
“I am confident with the cooperation we’re receiving from members of the Paris Club and the People’s Republic of China, which has sent a delegation from China’s Exim Bank to Accra over the weekend, to meet with officials of the Ministry of Finance, we shall be able to go to the board of the fund to conclude finally the agreement by the end of March,” he said.
But the minority believes Ghana is likely not to reach an agreement with the IMF by the end of March.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh