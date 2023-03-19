ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana unlikely to secure IMF deal in March – Ato Forson

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Minority in Parliament says Ghana will not be able to secure the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) board approval at the end of March 2023 contrary to claims by the government.

Ato
Ato

The minority explained that the process leading to a consideration of Ghana’s request by the IMF Board has not been satisfied

Recommended articles

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson made this known on the floor of parliament during a debate on the state of the nation address on Friday.

He said these processes will only start when China agrees to give Ghana a debt financing assurance.

President Nana Addo Dank­wa Akufo-Addo recently expressed optimism that the government is systematically fulfilling the terms of the staff-level agreement reached with the IMF and is confident that it will secure a deal by the end of March.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am confident with the cooperation we’re receiv­ing from members of the Paris Club and the People’s Republic of China, which has sent a delegation from China’s Exim Bank to Accra over the weekend, to meet with officials of the Ministry of Finance, we shall be able to go to the board of the fund to conclude finally the agreement by the end of March,” he said.

But the minority believes Ghana is likely not to reach an agreement with the IMF by the end of March.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

WASSCE

New dates for 2023 WASSCE and BECE announced

Fire outbreak

Fire guts Kejetia market

The late Imoro Sherrif

Suspects speak about roles played in killing young soldier, police give details

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, IGP.

Dampare, police professionalism on Ashaiman incident deserves commendation - Sam George