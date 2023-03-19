Ghana unlikely to secure IMF deal in March – Ato Forson

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson made this known on the floor of parliament during a debate on the state of the nation address on Friday.

He said these processes will only start when China agrees to give Ghana a debt financing assurance.

President Nana Addo Dank­wa Akufo-Addo recently expressed optimism that the government is systematically fulfilling the terms of the staff-level agreement reached with the IMF and is confident that it will secure a deal by the end of March.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am confident with the cooperation we’re receiv­ing from members of the Paris Club and the People’s Republic of China, which has sent a delegation from China’s Exim Bank to Accra over the weekend, to meet with officials of the Ministry of Finance, we shall be able to go to the board of the fund to conclude finally the agreement by the end of March,” he said.