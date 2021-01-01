The man of God in his annual 31st Night Prophetic Service said a prominent chief in the country will this year.

“There will be the death of a great king in 2021. I know that king very well but because of certain things, I won’t disclose his identity. For instance, I knew about the death of Rawlings but I was scared to mention it for the fear of controversies.”

He added that he will be at the beck and call of any king who believes in his prophecy and take a step towards averting it.

“If you know you are a king, a very great one as such and you believe in my prophecy, do something about it. If you invite me over I’ll come,” he established while revealing prophecies at his 31st December watch night service.”

He, however, failed to mention the identity of the chief adding that doing so will result in chaos.

Rev. Bempah said he won’t be spared the insults, criticisms, and persecution if he dares to mention the name of the king involved.

Last year, he gave a prophecy about the death of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu which he had to apologise for.

Rev. Owusu Bempah said President Nana Akufo-Addo spoke to him about the incident and offered some advice.

“[President Akufo-Addo] said he wants peace between Christians and Muslims,” Rev. Owusu Bempah recounted.

He said the president also urged him to replicate the understanding of Chief Iman in dealing with the attack on his church.