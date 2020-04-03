The unique invention is to encourage the constant washing of hands in a hygienic manner in the wake of the pandemic.

The barrel has an in-built sensor which makes sure that once your hand is under the tap, soapy water automatically drops.

The system then allows for a 15-second gap before the water also starts flowing for the person to wash his or her hands into the barrel.

Demonstrating how it works, the inventor said the whole system is powered by solar panels and one does not need to touch the tap before being able to wash his or her hands.

Ghana has now recorded 204 Coronavirus cases as of today, Friday, April 3, 2020.

Watch the demonstration of how the man invents solar-powered hand sensitive barrel works: