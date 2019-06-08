Patrick Owusu, 42, was said to be “hindering his removal from the United State" by a District Court in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

A statement from the U.S State Department of Justice said in 2012, an Immigration Judge ordered Owusu to return to Ghana after he was “convicted of several serious criminal offences while residing in the United States.”

On March 31, 2014, and May 28, 2014, immigration officials attempted to remove Owusu from the United States, but he resisted and refused to board the plane.

Owusu has remained in custody since being charged in December 2015. He is to be deported back to Ghana following this sentence.

The case was investigated by officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip J. Caraballo.