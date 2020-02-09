The nurse, identified as Ms Ruth Ama Eshun, was found lifeless at Ayuom near Sewua in the Bosomtwe District.

Some media reports claim she was raped and murdered on February 3, 2020.

The Ghana Registered Nurses Association of Ghana has issued a statement condemning the alleged murder, calling it "inhumane and dastardly."

The Association has called for a speedy investigation into the death of the nurse and the perpetrators punished.

Ms Eshun was working at the Sewua Health Center in the Bosomtwe district, Ashanti Region.

The Association also called on the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to expedite action to provide accommodation for its members whose residence is far from the workplace.