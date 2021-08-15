Simon Agbeko won the award as the 'Most Influential Youth in Community development' and the 'Outstanding Youth Foundation of the year 2021'.

The honour is indicative of one who has demonstrated leadership skills and made difference in society.

Lance Corporal Agbeko has shown that he's a citizen and a true patriot in Ghana.

He is an officer who has taken it upon himself to repair damaged state properties and help the needy and the poor.

The police officer has been fixing street lights, cleaning chocked gutters, helping disabled people, and more in the country.

The young police officer over the years embarked on charity works when he repaired a broken traffic light, constructed a concrete slab to fix on a gutter in Accra, filled potholes on the N1 highway to avert accidents, paid the bill for some nursing mothers at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital as well footed the bill for some beneficiaries of the National Health Insurance scheme in Accra.

