Ghanaian policeman Corporal Simon Agbeko ordained Pastor

The event marked a significant milestone in the life of the law enforcement officer, who has been known not only for his commitment to his duty as a policeman but also for his devotion to his faith and community service.
Corporal Simon Agbeko, a dedicated officer with the Ghana Police Service, has been ordained as a pastor.
Corporal Agbeko's ordination took place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Pottersville Church International, East Legon Hills Santoe, drawing the attendance of family, friends, colleagues, and members of the church community.
The ceremony, filled with prayers, hymns, and anointing, was a testament to Agbeko's unwavering faith and dedication to serving both God and humanity.
For years, Corporal Agbeko has been a familiar figure in the Ghanaian community, not just for his work in the police force but also for his philanthropic efforts.
He has been actively involved in numerous charitable activities, including donating to the underprivileged, providing medical assistance to the sick, and helping to improve the living conditions of many in need.
His actions have earned him respect and admiration from both his peers and the public.
Corporal Agbeko expressed his gratitude to God, his family, and his supporters.
The ordination of Corporal Agbeko highlights the intersection of faith and public service, showcasing how individuals can wear multiple hats to make a positive impact on society.
His dual roles as a police officer and a pastor symbolise a unique blend of justice and compassion, ensuring that his influence extends beyond law enforcement into the spiritual and moral guidance of the community.