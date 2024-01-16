ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghanaian policeman Corporal Simon Agbeko saves man suffering from throat cancer

Emmanuel Tornyi

Beyond the commitment to maintaining law and order, Ghanaian policeman Corporal Simon Agbeko had a compassionate heart that often led him to go above and beyond the call of duty.

Corporal Simon Agbeko and Emmanuel Ohene
One humid afternoon, Corporal Simon Agbeko walked to a house in Ablekuma to a 29-year-old man named Emmanuel Ohene struggling to breathe.

His raspy coughs echoed through the air, catching the attention of passersby.

Corporal Simon Agbeko's instincts kicked in and rushed towards Ohene, who was visibly distressed and pale.

Corporal Simon Agbeko and Emmanuel Ohene and his mother
Ohene, barely able to speak, pointed to his throat and gestured that he couldn't breathe or talk properly.

Touched by Ohene's story, Simon felt an overwhelming desire to make a difference. Determined to help, he used his connections within the community to mobilize support for Ohene's medical treatment.

Emmanuel Ohene
Simon gave the patient GH¢2,500 to pay his hospital bill.

With the financial support secured, Kwame received the necessary medical attention. The treatment brought relief to his strained throat, and slowly but surely, he began to regain his strength.

READ MORE: Police officer Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko receives award for his humanitarian works in the country

Corporal Simon Agbeko's selfless act echoed through the streets of Accra, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of the people, and reminding everyone that even in the face of hardship, kindness and unity could bring about miracles.

Corporal Simon Agbeko and Emmanuel Ohene and his mother
He has called on Ghanaians to donate to save the man from severe throat cancer. One can donate to save Emmanuel Ohene on MTN number, 0533775286

