The honor is indicative of one who has demonstrated leadership skills and made a difference in the community.

The award is given to those who personify the highest standards of service and character.

"I am honored and excited to have received this award. It really does mean a lot to get an award in honor of a man who was a visionary and had a dream," he told Pulse.com.gh.

The award was held on the theme "Celebrating Change Makers" recognize volunteer leaders, donors, organizations, philanthropists, corporations, and professionals in advancing the important work of charities each day.

Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko desilts choked drains in Accra

"We honor and celebrate the incredible contributions of time, resources, leadership, and financial support made by organizations and individuals who inspire generosity and giving," organisers of the award said.

About Simon Agbeko

Lance Corporal Agbeko has shown that he’s a citizen and a true patriot in Ghana.

He is an officer who has taken upon himself to repair damaged state properties and help the needy and the poor.

Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko

The young police officer over the years embarked on charity works when he repaired a broken traffic light, constructed a concrete slab to fix on a gutter in Accra, filled potholes on the N1 highway to avert accidents, paid the bill of some mothers at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital as well footed the bill for some beneficiaries of the National Health Insurance scheme in Accra.

Police officer Lance corporal Simon Agbeko repairs broken traffic light at Odorkor

The charitable officer also donated to the poor and the needy in the country and the physically challenged in the country.