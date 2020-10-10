The police officer has been fixing street lights, cleaning chocked gutters, helping the physically challenged, and more in Accra.

Ghanaian policeman gives to the physically challenged

His good works were sighted by the Humanitarian Awards Ghana and Simon was so grateful.

After winning the award, the lens of Pulse.com.gh captured him donating a pair of crutches to the physically challenged persons as one of his endeavours to help the needy in the society.