The students received the free tuition from a Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) team of GHANCOY 1.

The military team which formed part of a complete Ghana Armed Forces Unit deployed in Aweil for peacekeeping, is collaborating with the Relief, Rehabilitation and Protection (RRP) Department of United Nations Mission In South Sudan (UNMISS) Aweil Field Office in an outreach teaching programme at the only government secondary school in the area.

The Press and Information Officer (PIO), Captain (Capt) Maxwell Asola-Fadola said the teaching programme was targeted at the form three and four students especially in English Language, Mathematics and Christian Religious Education.

This is in line with CIMIC's mission to impact the lives of South Sudanese as a way of winning their hearts and minds, Captain Asola-Fadola said.

The team will undertake a clean-up exercise in Aweil as well.

Led by the Officer Commanding (OC) GHANCOY 1, Colonel (Col) Felix Mautsueni, he said the potentials of some of the Officers of his Company, factored teaching into his CIMIC agenda to help prepare the final year students especially, for their final examination to be held in December 2019.

The Headmaster of the School, Philip Upathio said since its opening in 2010, the school had faced a lot of challenges especially food related, leading to donors such as the World Food Programme (WFP) coming to their aid.

He stated that he was intrigued having soldiers from Ghana volunteering to offer free teaching to the students.

He also appealed for the presentation of text books, writing and learning materials, stationeries among others to aid teaching and learning.