Ghanaian sports journalist Thomas Freeman Yeboah goes home today

Thomas Freeman Yeboah, a senior reporter at Pulse Ghana and a former member of the Ghana Football Association research team, will be buried today, May 8, 2021, in his hometown in Obuasi in the Ashanti region.

Thomas Freeman's funeral

The Ghanaian sports journalist who specialised in records and statistics and was an expert in the history and statistics of Ghana sports passed away at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

He died at the age of 38.

Freeman worked at Pulse Ghana for over 7 years and had interesting content on Ghana’s sports including 'Today in History', 'Setting the Records Straight', and in-depth match previews with statistics that were hard to come by.

Thomas Freeman's funeral

He was on many radio shows and loved to debate on sports issues mostly football, a passion that was fuelled by his association with Unity Hall at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology as their former president - a true Continental.

The sports journalist will be buried together with his mother, Mary Dapaah, 65-years old.

From the team at Pulse Ghana, rest in peace Thomas Freeman Yeboah.

