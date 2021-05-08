Ghanaian sports journalist Thomas Freeman Yeboah goes home today

He died at the age of 38.

Freeman worked at Pulse Ghana for over 7 years and had interesting content on Ghana’s sports including 'Today in History', 'Setting the Records Straight', and in-depth match previews with statistics that were hard to come by.

Pulse Ghana

He was on many radio shows and loved to debate on sports issues mostly football, a passion that was fuelled by his association with Unity Hall at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology as their former president - a true Continental.

The sports journalist will be buried together with his mother, Mary Dapaah, 65-years old.