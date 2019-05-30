The Hult Prize is an global student social entrepreneurship competition for a one million dollar prize to start a business. The team was initially selected beaten amongst over 200, 000 teams across the world to present their idea in Malaysia. At the Regional Finals in Malaysia, they beat 61 other teams from 20 countries to emerge as winners.

The team now travels to the UK for the Hult Prize Accelerator and then the US in September for the finals at the United Nations.

AgriLab is an agribusiness start-up focused on sustainable greenhouse farming for healthy and productive agriculture using technology such as block-chain and IoT sensors for farming monitoring and operations.

The growth envisions to revolutionize agriculture in Africa and especially reduce the high rates of tomato importation in Ghana through mechanized and technological farming while employing 10,000 youth in the next decade.

Help support their goal by donating to their GoFundMe account via the link below:

https://www.gofundme.com/help-team-agrilab-pitch-at-the-united-nations?sharetype=teams&member=2320188&rcid=r01-155919471752-17f0240ba82b4737&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_m