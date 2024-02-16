Ghanaian students were Canada’s second fastest-growing student population in 2023

“Of the student populations with over 2,500 valid study permits, Guinean, Ghanaian, and Nepali students were the fastest growing in 2023. The total number of Guinean students grew by 180% compared to 2022. Over the same period, the number of Ghanaian students in Canada grew by 167% and the number of Nepali students increased by 166%,” the study said.

The study also highlighted the diverse nature of the student population in Canada in 2023.

“In 2023, the number of international students in Canada increased by 29% over the previous year. What’s more, Canada’s international student body has grown more diverse since the pandemic. Indian and Chinese students together accounted for more than half of international students in Canada in each of the past eight years.”

“This trend peaked in 2019, when the two nationalities accounted for over 56% of international students in Canada. But since the pandemic, the trend has slowly shifted toward greater diversity. India and China together accounted for under 51% of all international students in Canada in 2023.”