Ghanaian traders fate in limbo as Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger exit from ECOWAS

According to him, a final determination would be made on the matter as consultation would first have to be made by leaders ofNiger Mali and Burkina Faso.

He said "We remain pan-African. Anyone in Africa or an African who wants to come to Burkina is welcome. We will decide what measures to take in due course regarding traders coming from Ghana, Nigeria, and other West African countries."

The leaders of the three Sahel nations exiting said it was a "sovereign decision" to leave the Economic Community of West African States "without delay."

The move, which comes amid geopolitical tensions and shifting alliances, raises questions about the future of regional cooperation and stability in West Africa.

All three countries are currently led by militaries that seized power from civilian leaders.