EC Chair Jean Mensa said EC officials are currently unable to travel outside the country to register Ghanaian missions and students on scholarships abroad.

She explained that such people may not be able to partake in the December elections if travel restrictions are kept in place.

Jean Adukwei Mensa is chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana

“It is a challenge for all of us that we are grappling with. We have Ghanaians beyond the borders who are unable to come in. The Commission would have liked to register all eligible Ghanaians but it is a challenge that we are grappling with,” Mrs. Mensa said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“We ourselves find that we are not able to travel because there are restrictions on travel not only in Ghana but around the world.

“As part of our plans we were supposed to have traveled to all countries where we had Missions and Embassies to register the Mission staff and students on Government of Ghana scholarship but we have not been able to do that because of the travel restriction.”

The EC Chairperson said the Commission will soon update the public on the next line of action.

Mrs. Mensa noted that although the EC is currently in a tight position, it will still do its best to capture Ghanaians abroad on the electoral roll.

“There are discussions ongoing and may be at a later stage when there is some a solution we will provide you with the information on that but for now they are all caught within the restrictions and travel bans globally.

“It puts us in a tight position and we are not able to say for sure that we will be able to cross the borders. We are working within some timelines and so it has to fill within a particular time so that those persons will be captured on the register,” she added.