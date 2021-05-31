‘Nobody can stop Reggae’: Ghanaians react as Achimota School loses case against Rasta students

The court further ordered the school to admit a second Rastafarian student, Tyrone Marhguy, who also dragged the school to court.

It will be recalled that, in March, the Achimota School came under the spotlight after the school denied admission to two male students who were spotting dreadlocks.

Ras Aswad Nkrabeah, a father of one of the teenagers with dreadlocks, took to Facebook to reveal his bewilderment at the school’s decision.

His rants soon attracted national attention, with several Ghanaians expressing their outrage at the school’s decision.

However, the Achimota School refused to admit students despite an extensive meeting between management, officials of GES and the parents of the two boys.

The case ended up in court, with the two students seeking the court to compel the school to admit them.

Following the latest ruling, several Ghanaians took to Twitter to express their views on the court’s decision in favour of the Rastafarian students.