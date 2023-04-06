ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaians should respect the human rights of LGBTQ+ persons — French gov't

Emmanuel Tornyi

The French Minister of State for For Europe And Foreign Affairs, Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships, Chrysoula Zacharopoulou has stated that Ghanaians need to respect the human rights of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) persons.

LGBTQI members
LGBTQI members

Speaking on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill currently before Parliament, Zacharopoulou said his country France, and the European Union promote human rights therefore the rights of LGBTQ+ persons must be promoted.

Addressing the press in Accra, she said "Regarding the LGBT community, in my country and the European Union, we promote human rights and of course, in my ministry, we have an ambassador who promotes LGBT rights.

"So what I can say is that this is our value and wherever I go in Africa, I will continue to say we have to respect all of us, the LGBT community is a question of human rights."

Chrysoula Zacharopoulou
Chrysoula Zacharopoulou Pulse Ghana
In August 2021, a bill was introduced in parliament to further restrict the rights of LGBT+ people.

It includes criminalizing the defense of LGBT+ rights, a duty to report "suspects", the promotion of conversion therapy, and the imposition of harsher prison sentences for homosexuality.

The anti-LGBTQ bill, titled, "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021", was submitted to Parliament in June 2021.

The submission of the bill to Parliament elicited a major public debate over its appropriateness.

If the bill is passed by parliament, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo could either sign it into law or veto it.

Emmanuel Tornyi
