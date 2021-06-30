RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

God created the world for us to enjoy; LGBTQI worse than COVID-19 - Bagbin

Kojo Emmanuel

Alban Bagbin, Ghana's Speaker of Parliament has kicked against the threat of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBTQ+) activities in the country.

LGBTQI flag

He warned diplomats and other organisations threatening some Members of Parliament behind a private members' bill that has been submitted to the legislature to amend and tighten the grey areas in the current law on the phenomenon, as well as prescribe sanctions to be meted out to violators of the law.

Bagbin, responding to a petition sent by one Emmanuel Abankwah Kesse, a political activist in the Eastern Region, appealing to Parliament to amend our human rights law to fight activities of LGBTQI+ and their presence in Ghana described homosexuality as a pandemic worse than COVID-19 which requires a concerted effort to address.

Speaking at the speaker's prayer breakfast meeting, he said "This world was created by God as a society, is created for us to enjoy and commanded us to procreate and fill the world, now we know those who actually believe in God, now we know where religion actually started."

"This pandemic must be fought by all of us. I can tell you is worse than COVID-19, now am happy our beloved country Ghana is together in this. The faint-hearted will soon be stranding to come back to join the fight. His Excellency the President has spoken, our traditional leaders have spoken, our religious leaders have spoken together, Ghanaians have spoken," he added.

