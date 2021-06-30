God created the world for us to enjoy; LGBTQI worse than COVID-19 - Bagbin

Bagbin, responding to a petition sent by one Emmanuel Abankwah Kesse, a political activist in the Eastern Region, appealing to Parliament to amend our human rights law to fight activities of LGBTQI+ and their presence in Ghana described homosexuality as a pandemic worse than COVID-19 which requires a concerted effort to address.

Speaking at the speaker's prayer breakfast meeting, he said "This world was created by God as a society, is created for us to enjoy and commanded us to procreate and fill the world, now we know those who actually believe in God, now we know where religion actually started."