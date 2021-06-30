God created the world for us to enjoy; LGBTQI worse than COVID-19 - Bagbin

Bagbin, responding to a petition sent by one Emmanuel Abankwah Kesse, a political activist in the Eastern Region, appealing to Parliament to amend our human rights law to fight activities of LGBTQI+ and their presence in Ghana described homosexuality as a pandemic worse than COVID-19 which requires a concerted effort to address.
Speaking at the speaker's prayer breakfast meeting, he said "This world was created by God as a society, is created for us to enjoy and commanded us to procreate and fill the world, now we know those who actually believe in God, now we know where religion actually started."
"This pandemic must be fought by all of us. I can tell you is worse than COVID-19, now am happy our beloved country Ghana is together in this. The faint-hearted will soon be stranding to come back to join the fight. His Excellency the President has spoken, our traditional leaders have spoken, our religious leaders have spoken together, Ghanaians have spoken," he added.