A notice from the school on Tuesday, March 23, 202, said students who did not pay their fees on time were being sanctioned with a referral.

“Management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, at its meeting held on Monday, March 22, 2021, decided that students who paid their fees after the registration deadline should defer their programme,” the notice read.

The directive by the management of GIJ, however, did not enthuse several students who took to social media to express their disappointment.

GIJ campus

A member of the school’s Interim Committee of the Students’ Representative Council, Theodore Mawutor Abiwu, described the decision as “callous”.

“I think this action by the management is a callous one. I think it is inhuman, and I think management has not been fair to students,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“These students in question have actually paid the fees they were required to, whether it is 60% or 100%. The only crime these students did is to be poor.

“Their only crime is the fact that they could not meet the deadline [for payment of fees] as proposed by the school. How can you punish a student who wants to change his destiny and that of his family?”

Meanwhile, GIJ’s decision to defer students who paid their fees late has also been criticised by the public, especially with the school’s end of first semester examination scheduled to take place from March 29, 2021, to April 19, 2021.

Here are some reactions from Ghanaians on social media: